PMMI to Partner with interpack on NA Pavilion for 2029 Event

interpack and PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during interpack 2026, marking a new step in strengthening collaboration between the global and North American packaging industries.

The agreement is designed to expand international engagement, strengthen connections between Europe and North America, and create new opportunities for companies across both markets. It also reinforces interpack’s role as a key global platform for North American companies looking to grow their international business.

A central element of the collaboration is the North American Pavilion at interpack 2029, which will be organized and managed by PMMI. The pavilion will provide North American exhibitors with a unified presence and increased visibility at one of the industry’s most important international events.

“For many years, PMMI and interpack have maintained a close and trusted dialogue that we highly value,” says Thomas Dohse, director of interpack. “This agreement is a natural next step to further develop that exchange and expand international connectivity for the benefit of our shared customers.”

“PMMI is excited to have this opportunity to bring our members to this important industry event,” adds Jim Pittas, PMMI president and CEO. “We appreciate interpack’s willingness to work with PMMI to make this happen and expect this effort to be a major success for our members.”