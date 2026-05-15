ABF Ingredients to Expand in Wisconsin

ABF Ingredients (ABFI) announced plans to purchase land in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to support growth of Ohly, ABFI’s yeast derivatives, culinary powders and lipid powders business.

Following a comprehensive assessment of the North American market, Ohly identified significant growth opportunities. To support this growth and meet rising customer demand, the company is seeking to expand production capacity by investing in the site at Eau Claire. The project includes an initial investment of over $65 million to construct a new facility which will employ nearly 30 team members. The new facility will complement and operate alongside Ohly’s existing manufacturing facility in Boyceville, Wisconsin.

Ohly will construct and operate their facility first, but the Eau Claire site has been selected for its strategic potential and designed with long-term expansion in mind to support future ABFI growth opportunities in North America.

Eau Claire was selected for its strong infrastructure, skilled regional workforce and proximity to Ohly’s existing Wisconsin operations. Construction is anticipated to be phased over several years and ABF Ingredients and Ohly are partnering with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and the City of Eau Claire to support planning, permitting and community engagement.

“This investment marks an important milestone for our business and our customers,” says ABFI CEO Jeremy Xu. “Eau Claire offers the right environment for sustainable, long-term growth, and our new facility will strengthen Ohly’s ability to meet rising demand across North America. We are proud to deepen our roots in Wisconsin.”

ABF Ingredients (ABFI) is a division of Associated British Foods plc. ABFI supports the food, health and nutrition, pharmaceutical, animal health and industrial sectors with a group of businesses including AB Enzymes, ABITEC Corporation (specialty lipids and surfactants), Ohly, Biotexia (bioactives), PGP International (extruded ingredients and specialty flours) and SPI Pharma.