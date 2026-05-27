Sunrise Farms to Open $100M Poultry Processing Facility in Ontario

Sunrise Farms, a family-owned poultry business, will invest C$100 million (US$72 million) in a new processing facility in Woodstock, Ontario.

With this investment, Sunrise Farms will develop a technologically advanced poultry processing facility while maintaining food safety and environmental standards. Once operational, the 155,000-sq.-ft. facility will enhance the company’s processing capacity, increase procurement from Ontario farms and support economic growth across rural communities.

This expansion will create 100 new jobs in Woodstock and support 248 existing positions across Ontario.

“We are pleased to continue our growth by expanding our operations within Ontario,” says David Shoore, CEO, Sunrise Farms. “This project represents the largest greenfield investment in Sunrise's history. Upon completion, the new facility will enable Sunrise to respond effectively to increasing demand for Sargent Farms branded halal certified products throughout Ontario and nationwide. This development is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits to the region and reinforce Ontario's food system.”

Upon receiving its federal license from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Sunrise Farms will also be positioned to expand the distribution of its Sargent Farms branded products across provincial and territorial borders. In support of this investment, Ontario is providing up to $4 million in funding through the Invest Ontario Fund.

Founded in 1983, Sunrise Farms employs approximately 3,600 workers across Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.