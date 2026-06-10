Mars Snacking Names Kemal Cetin as Global Chief Digital and Information Officer

Mars, Incorporated has named Kemal Cetin as global chief digital and information officer (CDIO) for its Snacking business, effective Aug. 3.

Cetin will report to Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking, and sit on the Mars Snacking Leadership Team and the Mars Digital Technologies Leadership Team.

In this role, Cetin will be responsible for leading the company's digital, data and technology agenda to accelerate business growth. He will drive the next phase of the organization's digital ambitions —advancing capabilities that enhance customer and associate experiences and unlock new opportunities for innovation across the business.

“I'm delighted to welcome Kemal to Mars Snacking,” Clarke says. “His experience leading digital transformation and helping organizations grow makes him the right leader at an important moment for our business. As we continue bringing together the newly acquired Kellanova brands, Kemal will play a key role in helping us move faster, make better decisions, and build for the future."

A nearly 30-year industry veteran, Cetin joins Mars from FrieslandCampina, where he was global business and digital solutions officer and member of the executive team. Prior to FrieslandCampina, he was with various global FMCG companies across the US, UK and Europe including Diageo, Coca Cola Enterprises and Whirlpool. Cetin has seen success in driving digital technology innovation, business agility and transformation in global companies.

"I am honored to join Mars Snacking as its new chief digital and information officer,” Cetin says. “Mars has a rich history of innovation and transformation to accelerate business growth. Together, we will advance the use of digital technologies, data, analytics and AI capabilities to drive sustainable growth and create lasting value for our consumers, customers and associates."