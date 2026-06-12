Hangyo Ice Creams Opens Manufacturing Facility in India

Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt Limited inaugurated its manufacturing facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India, on May 21.

With production capacity of 100,000 liters per day, the facility marks a new phase in Hangyo's growth story and reinforces the company's commitment towards innovation, quality, operational excellence and sustainability.

Spread across a modern industrial setup, the Tirupati manufacturing plant has been developed with advanced technology and global-quality production standards to meet the rapidly growing consumer demand across India.

The facility features:

Advanced automated production systems

Modern cold-chain and storage infrastructure

Stringent food safety and quality-control mechanisms

Energy-efficient and sustainable operational practices

Scalable production capabilities to support future growth

The plant is also expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities, thereby contributing to the economic and industrial development of Andhra Pradesh.\