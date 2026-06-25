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Patanjali Dairy USA Buys Harrisburg Dairies Facility

Harrisburg Dairies facility
Harry Davis & Company
June 25, 2026

Harry Davis & Company (HDC) has announced the sale of the former Harrisburg Dairies, which suspended operations in October, to Patanjali Dairy USA LLC.

HDC was retained to market the dairy operation and quickly found a buyer for the facility. The 3-acre site is located in Pennsylvania’s capital and has produced dairy products for 94 years.

“Harrisburg Dairies’ location in the Central Pennsylvania milkshed along with its distribution capabilities and infrastructure made it an attractive option for a growing ethnic dairy foods company,” says HDC CEO Lenny Davis. “Ultimately, we are proud to be able to facilitate a transaction that retains local dairy production and jobs. It’s a win-win result for the new leadership and the community.”

Patanjali Dairy is a subsidiary of Patanjali Ayurved, a multinational conglomerate holding company based in Haridwar, India. Founded in 2006, the company manufactures cosmetics, ayurvedic medicine, personal care and food products.

KEYWORDS: acquisition dairy industry dairy processing

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