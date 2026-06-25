Mergers & Acquisitions
Patanjali Dairy USA Buys Harrisburg Dairies Facility
Harry Davis & Company (HDC) has announced the sale of the former Harrisburg Dairies, which suspended operations in October, to Patanjali Dairy USA LLC.
HDC was retained to market the dairy operation and quickly found a buyer for the facility. The 3-acre site is located in Pennsylvania’s capital and has produced dairy products for 94 years.
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