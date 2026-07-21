Smart Packaging: What Is It?
While there might not be one specific definition all can agree upon, the one key thread today is data, which pulls all the loose ends together.
July 21, 2026
A relatively recent term, “smart packaging,” has been bantered around recently. But how do you define smart packaging?
As you might expect, depending on whom you ask, you’ll get widely varying responses, and that’s great because it shows an evolving solutions-oriented industry built on data transfer, which aims to inform food and beverage processors, regulators, logistics operations, retail stores and consumers alike with pertinent information on a product’s status anywhere in the supply chain.
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Wayne Labs has more than 30 years of editorial experience in industrial automation. He served as senior technical editor for I&CS/Control Solutions magazine for 18 years where he covered software, control system hardware and sensors/transmitters. Labs ran his own consulting business and contributed feature articles to Electronic Design, Control, Control Design, Industrial Networking and Food Engineering magazines. Before joining Food Engineering, he served as a senior technical editor for Omega Engineering Inc. Labs also worked in wireless systems and served as a field engineer for GE’s Mobile Communications Division and as a systems engineer for Bucks County Emergency Services. In addition to writing technical feature articles, Wayne covers FE’s Engineering R&D section.