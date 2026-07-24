Case Study
Ken’s Foods Partners with Rockwell Automation to Optimize End-of-Line Operations
Salad dressing and sauce maker Ken’s Foods has tapped Rockwell Automation, Inc. to modernize its end-of-line operations, improving performance, reducing complexity and supporting continued growth.
Legacy equipment, limited visibility and conveyor layouts that restrict material flow created inefficiencies across packaging and palletizing. Traditional cabinet-based automation architecture also slowed maintenance, requiring technicians to access remote panels to troubleshoot.
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!