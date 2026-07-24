Case Studies & Field Reports

Case Study

Ken’s Foods Partners with Rockwell Automation to Optimize End-of-Line Operations

Ken's Foods line
Ken's Foods
July 24, 2026

Salad dressing and sauce maker Ken’s Foods has tapped Rockwell Automation, Inc. to modernize its end-of-line operations, improving performance, reducing complexity and supporting continued growth.

Legacy equipment, limited visibility and conveyor layouts that restrict material flow created inefficiencies across packaging and palletizing. Traditional cabinet-based automation architecture also slowed maintenance, requiring technicians to access remote panels to troubleshoot.

Ken's Foods implemented an on-machine architecture with Rockwell Automation PowerFlex 350 variable frequency drives (VFDs) accessible directly on production equipment, simplifying operations and delivering measurable gains:

  • Increased visibility: On-machine drives provide remote access to real-time current, voltage and speed data. Teams identify issues faster and improve end-of-line performance.
  • Simplified maintenance: Direct access to drives on the equipment reduces troubleshooting time and speeds replacement. Local disconnects, test points and quick-connect power and input/output (I/O) simplify lockout/tagout procedures and allow teams to isolate equipment without shutting down large sections of the line.
  • Reduced complexity: On-machine architecture cuts cabling, eliminates the need for large control panels and reduces engineering efforts. Conveyor-mounted drives shorten wire runs and simplify installation. Setup is intuitive, and commissioning moves quickly with minimal configuration delays.

"We estimate an overall cost savings of 17% compared to designing, building centralized panels and wiring directly to local motor disconnects, I/O points and motors," says Kyle Richard, vice president of business development for Elm Electrical, an electrical partner of Ken's Foods. "The on-machine VFDs also support a scalable safety system across a 130-drive palletizing line. A network-based safety architecture reduces wiring and panel costs and allows electronic stops to be placed where they are needed along the conveyors."

Based on the results, Ken's Foods establishes on-machine architecture as the standard for future pallet-conveying systems.

"This approach helps us operate more efficiently as demand grows," says Tony Stolo, project engineer, Ken's Foods. "It takes up less space, installs faster and is easier to maintain. It also gives us flexibility to expand or reconfigure as our operations evolve and reconfigure the system as our operations evolve."

KEYWORDS: condiments palletizing sauces

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