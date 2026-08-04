Packaging
Innovative Materials Offer Increased Sustainable Functionality
The shift toward a more circular economy has led to the adoption of mono-material structures. However, trade-offs exist on the road to improved sustainability for machinery and materials alike.
As processors transition to sustainable packaging materials, trade-offs are almost guaranteed. Among the most common challenges for food and beverage manufacturers are higher production costs and diminished product protection and quality.
These findings were detailed in The New Material World: Packaging’s Path Toward Sustainability, a Compass Update report, from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
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