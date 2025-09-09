Food Plant Openings and Expansions August 2025

The 339,000-sq.-ft. site gives Nature’s Bakery the space to grow, with the ability to produce more than 1 billion bars each year.

The distribution center — which is the tallest building in Salina at 144 feet — includes a 38,000-pallet-position racking system with three automated pallet cranes, 12 loading docks and office space.

The facility, which is operated by Western Smokehouse Partners and dedicated to Chomps production, is expected to create approximately 250 full-time jobs, contributing to the local economy and surrounding areas.

Located in Conway, Ark., the 525,000-sq.-ft. facility will manufacture single-serve coffee products and potentially expand into additional product formats in the future.

The 800,000-sq.-ft. facility is designed to process up to 2,400 head of cattle per day.

The facility is located inside Puratos’ USA headquarters, just steps away from the company’s Innovation Center.



