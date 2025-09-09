Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions August 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry.

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
September 9, 2025

Mars Opens $240M Nature’s Bakery Facility in Salt Lake City

The 339,000-sq.-ft. site gives Nature’s Bakery the space to grow, with the ability to produce more than 1 billion bars each year.

CJ Schwan’s Opens Kansas Distribution Center

The distribution center — which is the tallest building in Salina at 144 feet — includes a 38,000-pallet-position racking system with three automated pallet cranes, 12 loading docks and office space.

Chomps Opens Manufacturing Facility in Missouri

The facility, which is operated by Western Smokehouse Partners and dedicated to Chomps production, is expected to create approximately 250 full-time jobs, contributing to the local economy and surrounding areas.

Westrock Coffee Opens Arkansas Manufacturing Facility

Located in Conway, Ark., the 525,000-sq.-ft. facility will manufacture single-serve coffee products and potentially expand into additional product formats in the future.

Gray Builds LEED-Certified Beef Processing Facility for American Foods Group

The 800,000-sq.-ft. facility is designed to process up to 2,400 head of cattle per day.

Puratos and AMF Bakery Systems Launch Pilot Bakery Plant in Pennsauken, N.J.

The facility is located inside Puratos’ USA headquarters, just steps away from the company’s Innovation Center.


KEYWORDS: distribution center expansion manufacturing plants processing facilities

Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

