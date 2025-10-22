NxGen Brands Acquires Genesee Candy Land

NxGen Brands, Inc. has acquired Colorado-based Genesee Candy Land, which specializes in hand-poured fudge and chocolate-covered products.

Genesee Candy Land’s product lines are sold in more than 2,000 retail outlets across the U.S. Genesee Candy Land began in the back room of the original owners’ country store, growing so fast that it moved to a third location to keep up with demand.

"I am excited about this new direction of the company and with Genesee Candy Land,” NxGen Brands CEO Marjorie Schaefer says. “The founder built an amazing business without putting very little money into marketing the products and still saw growth year over year. With our team coming in and our marketing plan, we feel we will see exponential growth in the last months of Q4 and in all of 2026.”

Genesee Candy Land is expanding into a location next door, adding almost 3,000 sq. ft. to its existing 4,000-sq.-ft. space. The new area will be used for warehousing products and larger quantities of ingredients. Construction is already underway.