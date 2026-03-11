Bel Group Begins $200M Expansion of South Dakota Plant

Bel Group has broken ground on a $200 million expansion of its Babybel production facility in Brookings, South Dakota.

The project will double the plant's annual production capacity from 10,000 to 20,000 tons. The investment will create around 150 new jobs and double milk sourcing from American dairy farms, primarily in South Dakota and neighboring states.

Bel has been manufacturing in the U.S. for over 50 years, and today it's the group's largest market, driving 33% of global sales with over $1.2 billion in annual retail sales, with business doubling between 2018 and 2024. Now, Bel aims to double its U.S. business again in the years ahead, making the U.S. the driver of more than half of Bel Group's projected growth.

"The United States is a strategic market and a key engine of growth for Bel," says Cécile Béliot, CEO of Bel Group. "Expanding our Brookings facility reflects our commitment to investing locally, strengthening domestic production and supporting sustained demand for our brands. The decision to double capacity of this facility positions us for enhanced long-term growth in the U.S."

This expansion will boost production capabilities, drive product innovation and support greater operational efficiency. With capacity set to double, the plant's daily milk intake will significantly increase, further deepening partnerships with American dairy farmers and strengthening regional supply chains.

"Babybel continues to see strong demand in the U.S., driven by consumers seeking convenient, portion-sized dairy snacks made with a few ingredients and delivering complete protein," says Peter McGuinness, CEO of Bel North America. "Expanding our Brookings facility allows us to meet that continued demand while investing in American manufacturing, local jobs and the Brookings community."

The Brookings project follows Bel's recent $10 million expansion of its Little Chute, Wisconsin facility, which added 50 jobs and increased domestic production capacity.