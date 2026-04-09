C.H. Guenther Acquires Canadian Tortilla Manufacturer

C.H. Guenther & Son LLC (CHG), a commercial baking and food manufacturing company, has acquired Les Aliments Mejicano Inc., a producer of flour tortillas.

The acquisition expands CHG’s tortilla manufacturing and distribution capabilities, strengthening its ability to serve the North American foodservice and retail markets. By integrating Mejicano’s advanced capabilities, diverse product portfolio and experienced team, CHG says it continues to build a scaled platform in the fast-growing tortilla category.

“This is an exciting step forward for CHG as we continue to invest in high-growth, high-demand categories,” says Rod Hepponstall, president and CEO of CHG. “Mejicano brings exceptional manufacturing capabilities, strong customer relationships and a reputation for quality that aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we are even better positioned to deliver innovative, premium products and service to our customers.”

Based near Montreal, Quebec, Mejicano has strategically located facilities that CHG says enhances its supply chain flexibility and capacity and enable the combined company to better support national and regional foodservice and retail partners, as well as private-label customers.

“We are proud to join the C.H. Guenther family at such an exciting time for our business,” says Philippe and Pascal Gadoua, co-owners of Mejicano Foods. “CHG shares our deep commitment to quality, innovation and customer partnership. This combination creates new opportunities for our team and customers alike, allowing us to expand our reach while continuing to deliver the products and service our partners rely on. We are excited about what we will accomplish together.”

C.H. Guenther is owned by PPC, along with management and co-investors. The company employs more than 5,000 people across 30 manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, with its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.