Swaggerty’s Farm Expands Tennessee Production Facility

Swaggerty's Farm has officially begun operations at its new, 50,000-sq.-ft. production expansion in Kodak, Tennessee.

The expansion increased production capacity while enhancing efficiency and maintaining the quality standards customers expect.

For nearly a century, Swaggerty's Farm has produced premium sausage products in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Founded in 1930 by Lonas Swaggerty to support the family farm, the company has grown into a national brand while remaining rooted in its East Tennessee heritage.

"Our growth is fueled by a simple philosophy: never forget where you started," says Doug Swaggerty, president and CEO. "This expansion allows us to scale our operations while protecting the integrity of our process. We're investing in our future so we can continue delivering the high standards our customers and community deserve."

Local general contract partner, Southern Constructors Inc., worked closely with Swaggerty's Farm to design and complete the project. Known for its work across East Tennessee, Southern Constructors Inc. played a key role in bringing the new facility to life.