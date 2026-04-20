Asia’s Global Food Sourcing Power

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 Beyond Food Experience

BIGGER • BETTER • BOLDER ▶ Pre-register now! The global food and beverage industry is facing multifaceted challenges—from changing consumer behaviors and emerging trends influenced by media, to rapid communication and fluctuations in production costs driven by various factors. In this environment, identifying new sourcing opportunities has become a key strategy for achieving business success. Asia is one of the most important destinations for sourcing products and innovations. The region is rich in natural resources and diverse raw materials, and serves as a major global food production hub. It continues to develop new food and beverage products to meet evolving lifestyles and consumer demands. THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA, Asia’s leading food and beverage trade show, is a key sourcing platform that connects manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and startups with business partners, distributors, retailers, and buyers from around the world. It provides opportunities for business meetings, negotiations, and collaboration to drive mutual success. Held under the concept of “Beyond Food Experience”, the event aims to deliver a comprehensive and valuable experience for the food and beverage industry. It continues to grow each year—becoming BIGGER, BETTER, and BOLDER.

BIGGER I Expanding Opportunities for Business Growth

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 is organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse, Germany. This year, the exhibition expands into IMPACT Forum Hall 4, dedicated to showcasing innovative products, future food concepts, and startups. The total exhibition space reaches 140,000 square meters. The event features 9 comprehensive product zones, including: Drinks, Fine Food, Food Technology, Frozen Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Rice, Seafood, Sweets & Confectionery. Each zone offers a wide variety of products, including mass-market food, halal food, organic products, health-focused food, plant-based protein, specialized food, as well as future and sustainable food solutions. This creates a platform that expands opportunities for buyers and business partners to fulfill their business needs and drive further growth.

Image courtesy of THAIFEX – Anuga Asia

BETTER | Connecting with High-Potential Business Partners

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 delivers a high-quality sourcing experience and serves as a platform for business matching between business professionals, buyers, and partners. The event brings together more than 3,000 companies from over 60 countries, covering regions such as East Asia, ASEAN, Europe, the Americas, Latin America, the Middle East, and Australia. All exhibitors are high-potential businesses offering products and innovations ready for the market.

As a result, the event attracts a large number of trade visitors each year. In 2026, it is expected to welcome more than 88,000 trade visitors from over 140 countries, who come to conduct business negotiations, seek new partners, build collaborations, and expand their business networks—creating new opportunities for future success.

Images courtesy of THAIFEX – Anuga Asia

BOLDER | Knowledge and Insights to Inspire Business Ideas

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2026 is also a platform for knowledge enhancement and new perspectives in the food business. Participants can stay updated with trending products and gain valuable business insights through a wide range of activities, exhibitions, and seminars designed to inspire business ideas, including:

THAIFEX – Anuga Trend Zone: Showcasing the latest food industry trends, presented by Innova Market Insights, featuring insights from various countries to help businesses understand market directions and adapt to changing trends.

Showcasing the latest food industry trends, presented by Innova Market Insights, featuring insights from various countries to help businesses understand market directions and adapt to changing trends. THAIFEX – Anuga Taste Innovation Show: A competition and showcase of outstanding food and beverage products recognized for creativity, including trending categories such as plant-based protein, superfoods, and sustainable products.

A competition and showcase of outstanding food and beverage products recognized for creativity, including trending categories such as plant-based protein, superfoods, and sustainable products. Future Food Experience+: Seminars and tasting activities that provide knowledge and experiences related to future food.

Seminars and tasting activities that provide knowledge and experiences related to future food. THAIFEX – Anuga Startup: A platform presenting food and beverage innovations from new entrepreneurs, fostering collaboration for future business growth.

A platform presenting food and beverage innovations from new entrepreneurs, fostering collaboration for future business growth. Exhibitions & Seminars: Knowledge-sharing platforms featuring expert seminars and exhibitions, including halal food, organic products, herbal ingredients in food, and sustainable packaging.

Knowledge-sharing platforms featuring expert seminars and exhibitions, including halal food, organic products, herbal ingredients in food, and sustainable packaging. Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge: An international competition to discover professional chefs and emerging culinary talents.