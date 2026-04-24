Fortifi to Acquire Deighton Manufacturing Ltd

Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Deighton Manufacturing Ltd, a provider of forming, portioning, coating and frying equipment.

Fortifi says the acquisition reflects its broader strategy to offer complete, full-line solutions that serve the needs of food processors of all sizes.

“Deighton is an important step in expanding Fortifi’s capabilities into modular, flexible and lower-throughput applications, broadening our reach to a wider customer base while complementing our core expertise in large-scale, fully integrated processing,” says Fortifi CEO Massimo Bizzi. “Together with Provisur Technologies and Nothum Food Processing Systems, we can deliver high-quality forming, coating and thermal applications across all production volumes.”

The acquisition includes production capabilities in the protein, fish, dairy and bakery sectors for a range of food processors globally.

“Deighton brings strong geographic coverage across the UK and Europe, along with a highly accessible solutions portfolio that aligns well with the needs of growth markets in Latin America, India and Southeast Asia,” says Mark Dowdle, executive vice president of strategy and business development for Fortifi. “Deighton positions us to accelerate expansion into emerging markets and support a broader range of food processors globally.”

Deighton produces continuous and batch processing equipment for a variety of consumer products, including nuggets, burgers, appetizers, vegetables, cookies and international foods.

“Deighton has always focused on delivering practical, high-performance systems that help our customers improve efficiency and product quality,” says Andy Hamilton, managing director of Deighton Manufacturing. “Joining Fortifi advances that commitment and ensures our technologies continue to support food processors as they innovate and grow.”

As part of Fortifi, Deighton will benefit from broader geographic reach and enhanced commercial and operational support resources. By leveraging Fortifi’s engineering and manufacturing expertise, Deighton can drive growth and expand into new markets, while continuing to invest in its team and long-term success.

Deighton employees will join Fortifi’s broad-based ownership program, which provides all employees with the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.