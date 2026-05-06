Colorado Premium Acquires Old Hickory Smokehouse

Colorado Premium, a supplier of value-added proteins serving foodservice, retail, direct-to-consumer and industrial customers, has acquired Old Hickory Smokehouse, a founder-owned provider of premium smoked and cooked protein products.

The acquisition expands Colorado Premium’s traditional sous vide cooked capabilities by adding naturally smoked proteins to its portfolio.

“Colorado Premium is thrilled to welcome Old Hickory Smokehouse into our family,” says Dan LaFleur, CEO of Colorado Premium. “Both Colorado Premium and Old Hickory Smokehouse share a proud heritage as family-founded companies built on craftsmanship, integrity and a deep commitment to customers. This acquisition is a natural fit — not just strategically, but culturally. Together, we are exceptionally well-positioned to build on the strong foundations that both companies have established.”

Wayne Wolf, founder of Old Hickory Smokehouse, says the partnership will facilitate additional investment in Old Hickory’s Lewisburg, Tennessee facility.

“Together with my sons Wayne and Brandon, who will continue with the business, we look forward to the opportunities ahead,” Wolf says.

Zack Henderson, chief revenue officer at Colorado Premium adds: “The combination of Colorado Premium and Old Hickory Smokehouse creates a truly compelling expanded offering. Old Hickory Smokehouse has built a strong reputation for quality in smoking and cooked proteins. When paired with Colorado Premium’s scale in traditional water-bath sous vide cooking and culinary capabilities, the result is a truly special platform in the protein sector. We are excited about the opportunities this creates for our customers.”