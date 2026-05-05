USDA Considers Proposals to Update Line Speed Rules

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced proposed updates to federal line speed regulations in poultry and pork establishments operating under modern inspection systems.

The changes would update outdated limits by allowing eligible establishments to operate at speeds supported by their processes, equipment and food safety performance, with Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) maintaining full oversight.

Specifically, FSIS is proposing to amend the federal meat inspection regulations to allow establishments operating under the New Swine Inspection System (NSIS) to determine their own line speeds based on their ability to maintain process control. FSIS is also proposing to clarify that the FSIS inspector may reduce the rate of establishment operations at any point in the slaughter process when, in their judgement, there is a loss of process control, or a carcass-by-carcass inspection cannot be adequately performed within the time available due to the manner in which the swine are presented to the online carcass inspector or the health condition of the particular herd.

FSIS is also proposing to amend the regulations to remove the requirement that NSIS establishments submit an annual attestation stating that they maintain a program to monitor and document work-related conditions of establishment workers. The proposed amendments would allow NSIS establishments to slaughter swine more efficiently while continuing to ensure food safety and effective online carcass inspection.

Additionally, FSIS is proposing to amend the regulations to allow young chicken establishments operating under the New Poultry Inspection System (NPIS) to operate at line speeds up to 175 birds per minute (bpm) and increase the maximum line speed prescribed for turkey establishments operating under the NPIS from 55 bpm to 60 bpm.

The proposal also defines “maximum line speed” as the time it takes for an inspector to effectively perform online carcass inspection procedures and clarifies when FSIS may direct establishments to operate at a reduced line speed. The regulations would also remove requirements for NPIS establishments to submit annual attestations on worker safety programs.

The agency says these actions aim to provide clarity and consistency for establishments that have operated for years under a patchwork of waivers, pilots and temporary measures, replacing uncertainty with predictable, long-term rules. The updated regulations would also remove worker safety attestations that fall outside USDA’s statutory authority, reducing redundant paperwork for industry.

The USDA began accepting comments on Feb. 19, and the comment period was set to close April 20.