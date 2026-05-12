Cargill and Voyage Foods Bring NextCoa Cocoa Alternatives to North America

Cargill and Voyage Foods are bringing NextCoa, a confectionery alternative to chocolate, to North America, starting in the United States.

The product delivers a chocolatey-like taste without cocoa, using innovative ingredients and familiar chocolate-making processes.

“The NextCoa line is about expanding choice, not replacing chocolate but redefining what’s possible,” says Kojo Amoo-Gottfried, vice president and managing director of Cocoa and Chocolate for Cargill Food North America. “It unlocks a new way for manufacturers to create the flavors and indulgent experiences people love while building resilience into the food system.”

NextCoa confectionery alternatives to chocolate are crafted from plant-based ingredients like grape seeds. The product also delivers measurable environmental benefits, including a 67% lower carbon footprint compared to conventional chocolate.*

The cocoa-free offering is formulated without major allergens and is free from dairy, soy, peanuts and tree nuts,** expanding options for both food manufacturers and consumers. It is also vegan, Kosher pareve and Halal suitable.

NextCoa products combine Voyage Foods’ patented technology with Cargill’s supply chain scale to bring new food innovations to market.

“We built Voyage Foods to rethink how the world’s favorite foods are made,” says Adam Maxwell, CEO and founder of Voyage Foods. “With Cargill, we can scale that vision, making our approach to chocolatey-like foods accessible to even more manufacturers.”

In the U.S., the NextCoa line is available in Mild (milk-chocolatey-style) and Dark Mild (a blend of dark and milk chocolatey-like flavors) varieties. Formats are suited for a range of applications from inclusions in bars, baked goods and ice cream to coatings for snacks and confectionery treats.

Through their commercial partnership, Cargill serves as the exclusive global business-to-business distributor for Voyage Foods. Cargill is working with regional partners Batory Foods, Blendtek and Gillco Ingredients, an Azelis Company. to supply U.S. customers and plans to expand to customers in Canada soon.

*Third-party verified Life Cycle Assessment, conducted in accordance with ISO 14040 and ISO 14044 standards.

**In unopened, original packaging only.