Food Plant Openings and Expansions May 2026

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Ferrara’s South Carolina plant, Ferrero’s line installation, Conagra Brands’ Arkansas facility expansion, Walmart’s third milk processing facility, Kraft Heinz’s Canadian investment and Swaggerty Farms’ expansion.

The first production lines in the new facility are expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2029.