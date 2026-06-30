Food Plant Openings and Expansions May 2026
EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Ferrara’s South Carolina plant, Ferrero’s line installation, Conagra Brands’ Arkansas facility expansion, Walmart’s third milk processing facility, Kraft Heinz’s Canadian investment and Swaggerty Farms’ expansion.
Ferrara Candy Company Plans $675M South Carolina Plant
The first production lines in the new facility are expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2029.
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