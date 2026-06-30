Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions May 2026

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
June 30, 2026

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Ferrara’s South Carolina plant, Ferrero’s line installation, Conagra Brands’ Arkansas facility expansion, Walmart’s third milk processing facility, Kraft Heinz’s Canadian investment and Swaggerty Farms’ expansion.

Ferrara Candy Company Plans $675M South Carolina Plant

The first production lines in the new facility are expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2029.

Ferrero Opens Nutella Peanut Production Line in Illinois

The $75 million project creates 50 new jobs, marking the Nutella brand’s first new flavor and first product manufactured in the United States.

Conagra Brands to Expand Arkansas Facility

Conagra plans to begin construction later this year to increase its chicken production capacity.

Walmart Opens Third Milk Processing Facility

The Robinson, Texas facility will process and bottle a variety of milk options for Walmart’s Great Value and Sam’s Club Member’s Mark brands.

Kraft Heinz Launches $250M Investment in Canadian Facility

As part of this investment, Kraft Heinz Canada will work to introduce new production volume into its plant in Mont Royal, Montreal.

Swaggerty’s Farm Expands Tennessee Production Facility

Swaggerty’s Farm worked with Southern Construction Inc. on the 50,000-sq.-ft. expansion.

KEYWORDS: chocolate chocolate products confectionery dairy processing meat processing plant expansion

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Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

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