VIDEO | Food Plant Openings and Expansions February 2026
EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Little Sesame’s new plant, InnovAsian’s frozen food facility, Charcuterie Artisans’ innovation center, BRIDOR’s expansion, M2 Ingredients’ innovation center and Boh Bah’s production facility.
Hummus Maker Little Sesame Opens Factory in Maryland
The new factory will increase Little Sesame’s production capacity, moving from an annual output of 4 million pounds to a projected 20 million pounds at full capacity.
InnovAsian to Open Frozen Food Plant in Arkansas
InnovAsian’s parent company Nichirei will make a capital contribution of approximately $105 million to initiate the project.
Charcuterie Artisans Opens Innovation Center in Rhode Island
With capacity available across manufacturing locations in Rhode Island, Iowa and Utah and the Innovation Center open, Charcuterie Artisans is actively seeking partners ready to capitalize on the category’s momentum.
BRIDOR to Double Capacity at New Jersey Manufacturing Facility
The Vineland expansion project, which broke ground in the fall 2024, included the construction of a 51,000-sq.-ft. building to house a newly acquired Viennese pastry production line, as well as the installation of an industrial refrigeration system.
M2 Ingredients Opens Center of Innovation
The M2 Center of Innovation brings together functional mushroom R&D teams and a purpose-built facility to support brands developing foods, beverages and supplements across formats.
Boh Bah Inc Opens Production Facility in Missouri
The company has opened a 50,000-sq.-ft., FDA-registered production facility in Mount Vernon, Missouri.
