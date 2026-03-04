VIDEO | Food Plant Openings and Expansions February 2026

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Little Sesame’s new plant, InnovAsian’s frozen food facility, Charcuterie Artisans’ innovation center, BRIDOR’s expansion, M2 Ingredients’ innovation center and Boh Bah’s production facility.

The new factory will increase Little Sesame’s production capacity, moving from an annual output of 4 million pounds to a projected 20 million pounds at full capacity.

InnovAsian’s parent company Nichirei will make a capital contribution of approximately $105 million to initiate the project.

With capacity available across manufacturing locations in Rhode Island, Iowa and Utah and the Innovation Center open, Charcuterie Artisans is actively seeking partners ready to capitalize on the category’s momentum.

The Vineland expansion project, which broke ground in the fall 2024, included the construction of a 51,000-sq.-ft. building to house a newly acquired Viennese pastry production line, as well as the installation of an industrial refrigeration system.

The M2 Center of Innovation brings together functional mushroom R&D teams and a purpose-built facility to support brands developing foods, beverages and supplements across formats.

The company has opened a 50,000-sq.-ft., FDA-registered production facility in Mount Vernon, Missouri.