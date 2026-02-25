VIDEO | Food Plant Openings and Expansions January 2026

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including DrinkPAK’s East Coast beverage manufacturing facility, V&V Supremo’s Wisconsin plant, Danone’s Texas facility expansion, Cal-Maine Foods’ optimization and expansion project, and MMPA’s dairy plant acquisition.

DrinkPAK will lease a 1.4 million-sq.-ft., build-to-suit facility on 74.8 acres in the Bellwether District of Philadelphia — serving as the company’s flagship manufacturing facility on the East Coast.

The company has purchased 39 acres in Jefferson, Wisconsin, located between Madison and Milwaukee.

Established in 1925, the plant sits on nearly 11 acres and produces Danimals Kid’s Yogurts and Smoothies, Activia Probiotic Yogurt and YoCrunch Yogurt with Toppings.

Cal-Maine Foods is launching a $15 million network optimization and capacity expansion project at Echo Lake Foods, expected to add 17 million pounds of annual scrambled egg production by mid-fiscal 2027.

While the facility currently processes more than 10 million bottles per year, the addition of a high-capacity, high-speed, small-format line will bring total capacity above 35 million bottles annually.

In addition to acquiring Leprino Foods’ plant in Remus, Michigan, MMPA is expanding ultrafiltered milk production capabilities at its facility in Ovid, Michigan.