Plant Openings

VIDEO | Food Plant Openings and Expansions January 2026

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
February 25, 2026

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including DrinkPAK’s East Coast beverage manufacturing facility, V&V Supremo’s Wisconsin plant, Danone’s Texas facility expansion, Cal-Maine Foods’ optimization and expansion project, and MMPA’s dairy plant acquisition.

DrinkPAK to Open $195M Beverage Manufacturing Facility in Philadelphia

DrinkPAK will lease a 1.4 million-sq.-ft., build-to-suit facility on 74.8 acres in the Bellwether District of Philadelphia — serving as the company’s flagship manufacturing facility on the East Coast.

V&V Supremo Foods to Build Wisconsin Facility

The company has purchased 39 acres in Jefferson, Wisconsin, located between Madison and Milwaukee.

Danone North America Begins $4M Expansion at Texas Facility

Established in 1925, the plant sits on nearly 11 acres and produces Danimals Kid’s Yogurts and Smoothies, Activia Probiotic Yogurt and YoCrunch Yogurt with Toppings.

Cal-Maine Foods to Expand Prepared Food Production

Cal-Maine Foods is launching a $15 million network optimization and capacity expansion project at Echo Lake Foods, expected to add 17 million pounds of annual scrambled egg production by mid-fiscal 2027.

Lofted Spirits to Add High-Speed, Small-Format Line at Kentucky Facility

While the facility currently processes more than 10 million bottles per year, the addition of a high-capacity, high-speed, small-format line will bring total capacity above 35 million bottles annually.

Michigan Milk Producers Association Acquires Dairy Plant, Expands Ultrafiltered Milk Production

In addition to acquiring Leprino Foods’ plant in Remus, Michigan, MMPA is expanding ultrafiltered milk production capabilities at its facility in Ovid, Michigan.

KEYWORDS: beverage manufacturing dairy plant expansion

Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

