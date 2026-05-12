Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions March 2026

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
May 12, 2026

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Smithfield Foods’ South Dakota facility, Nestlé Purina’s Brazilian pet food plant, J.M. Smucker’s pet food plant expansion, DrinkPAK’s Texas beverage facility, Dainty Foods’ Ohio plant and Tovala’s Illinois processing facility.

Smithfield Foods to Build New Facility in South Dakota

The proposed facility will feature advanced automation technology and a streamlined design, delivering efficiency gains to Smithfield’s fresh pork and high-value packaged meats operations.

Nestlé Purina Opens $481M Pet Food Facility in Brazil

The Vargeão site is Purina’s largest investment in Brazil and will nearly double the company’s wet pet food capacity in the country when fully operational.

J.M. Smucker to Invest $20.5M in Kansas Pet Food Plant

The project includes a capital investment of $17.8 million in real property and $2.7 million in equipment.

DrinkPAK Opens Beverage Manufacturing Facility in Texas

Completed by ARCO National Construction, the facility supports DrinkPAK’s expansion into North Texas and reflects a growing industry trend toward flexible, high-capacity contract beverage manufacturing.

Dainty Foods to Open Ohio Manufacturing Facility

The 250,000-square-foot facility will expand the company’s production of rice and ready-to-heat meals in North America.

Meal Delivery Service Tovala to Open Processing Plant in Illinois

The facility will be developed as a build-to-suit with construction scheduled to commence in March 2026 and substantial completion expected in the second quarter of 2027.

KEYWORDS: beverage manufacturing dairy plant expansion

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Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

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