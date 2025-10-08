Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions September 2025

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
October 8, 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and investments in the food and beverage industry, including Anheuser-Busch’s brewery investment, General Mills’ technical center expansion, Perdue Premium Meat Company’s case-ready pork facility, Valio’s cheese maturation warehouse, Plantible’s first U.S. facility and Piston Co-Packers’ beverage manufacturing facility.

Anheuser-Busch to Invest $9.2M in Georgia Brewery

The investment will expand the brewery’s capacity to produce fast-growing brands, like Michelob ULTRA, bringing more products to customers and consumers while supporting local communities and jobs. 

General Mills Invests $54M in Technical Center Expansion

The expansion will provide areas to accelerate research and innovation across the company’s business units, offering flexibility to meet demands and providing space for both core growth and new business initiatives. 

Perdue Premium Meat Company Opens Case-Ready Pork Production Facility in Iowa

The plant will play a role in the company’s mission to bring responsibly raised protein products to retailers and foodservice partners nationwide, producing products for Perdue’s Niman Ranch and Coleman All-Natural Meats brands, as well as private-label customers.

Valio Invests in Cheese Maturation Warehouse and Automation

The investment is part of Valio’s plans to move production gradually from the plant in Vantaa, Finland, to Joensuu, Finland, during 2025-2027.

Plantible Opens First U.S. Commercial Facility

The facility is expected to produce thousands of metric tons of biomass annually — enabling the delivery of hundreds of metric tons of protein per year.

Pittston Co-Packers Launches Beverage Manufacturing Facility

Pittston is in the middle of contracting 25 million out of its 39 million case capacity of annual production, with a goal of adding 20 million more cases of production capacity by 2027. 

KEYWORDS: beverage manufacturing brewery brewing dairy processing innovation center

Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

