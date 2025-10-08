Food Plant Openings and Expansions September 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and investments in the food and beverage industry, including Anheuser-Busch’s brewery investment, General Mills’ technical center expansion, Perdue Premium Meat Company’s case-ready pork facility, Valio’s cheese maturation warehouse, Plantible’s first U.S. facility and Piston Co-Packers’ beverage manufacturing facility.

The investment will expand the brewery’s capacity to produce fast-growing brands, like Michelob ULTRA, bringing more products to customers and consumers while supporting local communities and jobs.

The expansion will provide areas to accelerate research and innovation across the company’s business units, offering flexibility to meet demands and providing space for both core growth and new business initiatives.

The plant will play a role in the company’s mission to bring responsibly raised protein products to retailers and foodservice partners nationwide, producing products for Perdue’s Niman Ranch and Coleman All-Natural Meats brands, as well as private-label customers.

The investment is part of Valio’s plans to move production gradually from the plant in Vantaa, Finland, to Joensuu, Finland, during 2025-2027.

The facility is expected to produce thousands of metric tons of biomass annually — enabling the delivery of hundreds of metric tons of protein per year.

Pittston is in the middle of contracting 25 million out of its 39 million case capacity of annual production, with a goal of adding 20 million more cases of production capacity by 2027.