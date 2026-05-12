VIDEO | Food Plant Openings and Expansions March 2026

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Smithfield Foods’ South Dakota facility, Nestlé Purina’s Brazilian pet food plant, J.M. Smucker’s pet food plant expansion, DrinkPAK’s Texas beverage facility, Dainty Foods’ Ohio plant and Tovala’s Illinois processing facility.

The proposed facility will feature advanced automation technology and a streamlined design, delivering efficiency gains to Smithfield’s fresh pork and high-value packaged meats operations.

The Vargeão site is Purina’s largest investment in Brazil and will nearly double the company’s wet pet food capacity in the country when fully operational.

The project includes a capital investment of $17.8 million in real property and $2.7 million in equipment.

Completed by ARCO National Construction, the facility supports DrinkPAK’s expansion into North Texas and reflects a growing industry trend toward flexible, high-capacity contract beverage manufacturing.

The 250,000-square-foot facility will expand the company’s production of rice and ready-to-heat meals in North America.

The facility will be developed as a build-to-suit with construction scheduled to commence in March 2026 and substantial completion expected in the second quarter of 2027.