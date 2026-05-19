Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions April 2026

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
May 19, 2026

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and closings in the food and beverage industry, including Mars’ recent investments, Campbell’s chip plant closure, Chobani’s La Colombe plant expansion, Bel Group’s South Dakota plant expansion, Maker’s Pride facility closures and Rise Baking Company’s expansion.

Mars to Expand Chicago Snacking HQ, Invests in Canadian Operations

The company will create 600 new jobs through expanding its global headquarters in Chicago. Mars, Inc. also announced a $130 million investment in its Canadian operations.

Campbell’s to Close Massachusetts Chip Plant

The plant, which produces Cape Cod chips and Kettle Brand chips, will cease operations in April 2026.

Chobani to Begin $567M Expansion of Michigan La Colombe Plant

Made in Norton Shores with locally sourced Michigan milk, La Colombe lattes feature cleaner ingredients and less sugar.

Bel Group Begins $200M Expansion of South Dakota Plant

The investment will create around 150 new jobs and double milk sourcing from American dairy farms, primarily in South Dakota and neighboring states.

Maker’s Pride to Close Two Facilities

This decision follows a comprehensive review of the company’s manufacturing network and long-term growth strategy.

Rise Baking Company to Expand Utah Facility

The expansion will add approximately 115,000 sq. ft. of new manufacturing space to support operational efficiency, consistency and long-term growth nationwide.

KEYWORDS: baking coffee dairy dairy processing plant closings RTD snacks

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Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

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