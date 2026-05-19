Food Plant Openings and Expansions April 2026
EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and closings in the food and beverage industry, including Mars’ recent investments, Campbell’s chip plant closure, Chobani’s La Colombe plant expansion, Bel Group’s South Dakota plant expansion, Maker’s Pride facility closures and Rise Baking Company’s expansion.
Mars to Expand Chicago Snacking HQ, Invests in Canadian Operations
The company will create 600 new jobs through expanding its global headquarters in Chicago. Mars, Inc. also announced a $130 million investment in its Canadian operations.
Campbell’s to Close Massachusetts Chip Plant
The plant, which produces Cape Cod chips and Kettle Brand chips, will cease operations in April 2026.
Chobani to Begin $567M Expansion of Michigan La Colombe Plant
Made in Norton Shores with locally sourced Michigan milk, La Colombe lattes feature cleaner ingredients and less sugar.
Bel Group Begins $200M Expansion of South Dakota Plant
The investment will create around 150 new jobs and double milk sourcing from American dairy farms, primarily in South Dakota and neighboring states.
Maker’s Pride to Close Two Facilities
This decision follows a comprehensive review of the company’s manufacturing network and long-term growth strategy.
Rise Baking Company to Expand Utah Facility
The expansion will add approximately 115,000 sq. ft. of new manufacturing space to support operational efficiency, consistency and long-term growth nationwide.
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!