Food Plant Openings and Expansions April 2026

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings, expansions and closings in the food and beverage industry, including Mars’ recent investments, Campbell’s chip plant closure, Chobani’s La Colombe plant expansion, Bel Group’s South Dakota plant expansion, Maker’s Pride facility closures and Rise Baking Company’s expansion.

The company will create 600 new jobs through expanding its global headquarters in Chicago. Mars, Inc. also announced a $130 million investment in its Canadian operations.

The plant, which produces Cape Cod chips and Kettle Brand chips, will cease operations in April 2026.

Made in Norton Shores with locally sourced Michigan milk, La Colombe lattes feature cleaner ingredients and less sugar.

The investment will create around 150 new jobs and double milk sourcing from American dairy farms, primarily in South Dakota and neighboring states.

This decision follows a comprehensive review of the company’s manufacturing network and long-term growth strategy.

The expansion will add approximately 115,000 sq. ft. of new manufacturing space to support operational efficiency, consistency and long-term growth nationwide.